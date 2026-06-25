Venezuela Earthquakes: Viral Videos Capture Destruction, Chaos After Two Quakes; Emergency Declared

Venezuela declared a nationwide state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country within seconds, causing widespread destruction, panic, and a mounting humanitarian crisis as authorities warn that the situation could worsen as assessments continue.

The twin earthquakes, recorded at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit the same seismic zone west of Caracas, followed by more than twenty aftershocks that further destabilised already weakened infrastructure across several regions.

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Severe damage has been reported in Caracas and surrounding areas, with collapsed buildings, disrupted transportation systems, downed power lines, and significant strain on emergency response services as rescue teams search for survivors trapped under rubble, as per The Times of India.



Authorities, including interim President Delcy Rodríguez, confirmed fatalities but have not yet released official casualty figures as emergency operations continue nationwide and the scale of devastation remains under assessment.

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The United States Geological Survey warned that early modeling suggests a potentially catastrophic impact, with estimated fatalities ranging between 10,000 and 100,000 people, though final numbers remain uncertain.

Government authorities have declared a nationwide emergency response, shutting down the Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas, suspending classes, and mobilising national health and rescue services to manage the crisis.

Emergency teams are continuing search and rescue operations across affected regions, with hospitals placed on high alert and international assistance expected as the scale of destruction becomes clearer. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious as aftershocks continue to be recorded, while humanitarian agencies prepare large-scale relief efforts amid fears that the disaster could become one of the region's most severe seismic events in recent history, as per the reports.

Damage assessments are ongoing as communication lines are gradually restored, with authorities emphasising that official casualty figures and full impact reports will take time to verify and may change as more information becomes available in the coming days ahead.

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