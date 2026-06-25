Trump Calls Venezuela 'New And Great Friend' After Twin Earthquakes: 'US Stands Ready To Help'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered American assistance to Venezuela after twin earthquakes devastated the country's northern coast, including the capital Caracas, reportedly killing hundreds of people and destroying dozens of buildings.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!"

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near San Felipe, about 284 kilometres west of Caracas, followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293 kilometres west of the capital, according to the US Geological Survey. The two quakes struck roughly 40 seconds apart.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency, though she did not provide details on injuries or fatalities. The US Geological Survey estimated that casualties could range between 10,000 and 100,000 people.

The remarks come months after a dramatic shift in US-Venezuela relations, when American forces launched a military operation in Caracas on January 3, 2026, capturing then-President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flying them to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, now acting president, was subsequently installed as Venezuela's interim leader.

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The operation, which Washington described as a law enforcement action, drew international condemnation, with several governments and UN officials calling it a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty.

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in US custody as legal proceedings continue.

Meanwhile, La Guaira, a coastal state in northern Venezuela, was among the hardest-hit areas, with up to 15 buildings reported to have collapsed. The state is home to one of the country's largest seaports and the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves Caracas and has since been shut down.

Dozens of buildings reportedly collapsed across Caracas, including a bank, with Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello saying the Los Palos Grandes and Altamira municipalities were the worst-affected parts of the city.

Subsequently, a tsunami threat was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the earthquake, while six aftershocks were felt in Caracas within two hours of the mainshock. The tsunami warning was later withdrawn.

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