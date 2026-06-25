Venezuela Earthquakes Death Toll: 32 Killed, 700 Injured — What We Know So Far

Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening, leading to collapse of buildings across the capital Caracas and surrounding states and sending panicked residents into the streets, in what officials and experts described as one of the strongest quakes to hit the country in over a century.

Confirmed Toll And Rising Fears

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of national emergency and offered her condolences.

"At least 32 people are dead and 700 injured after the two earthquakes",Rodriguez said, according to the Associated Press, adding that the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The US Geological Survey had earlier estimated that casualties could range from 10,000 to 100,000 people.

La Guaira, a coastal state home to one of the country's largest seaports and Simon Bolivar International Airport, was reported as the hardest hit, with up to 15 buildings collapsed, according to national assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.

Scale Of Destruction

Dozens of buildings reportedly collapsed across Caracas, including a bank, with Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello identifying the Los Palos Grandes and Altamira municipalities as the worst-affected.

Videos shared on X by users including @Easy_Biblia and @ConflictsW showed panicked crowds and dust clouds in Caracas and along the La Guaira coastline.

While footage posted by @daviddelapaz showed passengers fleeing Simon Bolivar International Airport amid debris and smoke.

A tsunami threat was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, later withdrawn, while six aftershocks were recorded in Caracas within two hours of the mainshock.

Airport Shut; Internet, Gas Supply Disrupted

Venezuela closed its main airport after authorities reported severe structural damage caused by powerful earthquakes, disrupting operations and complicating emergency response efforts.

Moreover, internet connectivity across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, has been noticeably affected following the earthquakes, according to London-based internet monitoring group NetBlocks, Al Jazeera reported,

The organisation reported a significant drop in online service availability as disruptions continued in several areas after the seismic activity.

Additionally, gas supply has also been disrupted across the country.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquakes: Viral Videos Capture Destruction, Chaos After Two Quakes; Emergency Declared

Train, Metro Suspended, Schools Closed For a Week

Rodríguez told Venezuelans in an address on state TV that train and metro services would be halted for the time being.

She also said that classes would be suspended for the remainder of the week.

The Tectonic Trigger

Although Venezuela lies near several fault lines, major earthquakes are relatively uncommon compared with other parts of Latin America.

The country sits between the South American and Caribbean tectonic plates, a geological setting that generally experiences less seismic activity than the Pacific coast.

Countries such as Mexico and Chile, by contrast, lie along the seismically active Ring of Fire – a tectonic belt responsible for about 90 per cent of the world's earthquakes, according to the USGS.

Geophysicist Vashan Wright explained to Al Jazeera that Caracas sits in a deep sedimentary basin, which amplifies seismic waves, worsening the damage.

The first 7.2-magnitude shock struck near San Felipe, followed 40 seconds later by the larger 7.5-magnitude quake.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Venezuela 'New And Great Friend' After Twin Earthquakes: 'US Stands Ready To Help'

World Leaders React

Many world leaders extended condolences including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Posting on X, he said, "India stands ready to extend all possible assistance."

"I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time," he added.

US President Donald Trump also pledged assistance, calling Venezuela a "new and great friend" on Truth Social.

Additionally, The United States has sent search and rescue teams, medical assistance and humanitarian supplies to Venezuela, according to US Under Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance Lewin.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele offered solidarity, writing, "We send you all our solidarity and our prayers. Stay strong, Venezuela," while Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa ordered immediate humanitarian aid, saying, "despite our enormous differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader."

Survivor Accounts

Caracas resident Roberto Gamas described the quake's intensity to NBC news, saying, "The building really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong. We were walking and it was tossing us around."

Rescue operations remain underway as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

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