US Vows To Use Iran's Frozen Funds To Compensate Gulf Allies, Offset Hormuz Toll

The US has warned Iran that any economic or military disruption caused by its actions in the Gulf region will be met with financial consequences, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stating that frozen Iranian funds could be used to compensate affected allies and offset costs arising from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Bessent said Iran would ultimately bear the financial burden of any damage caused to US partners in the region.

"The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing," Bessent said.

"Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian accounts. Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts. Every attack Iran launches will only deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces," he added.

The remarks come amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, with US President Donald Trump warning of fresh military action against Iran.

ALSO READ: Trump Vows To Take Over Kharg, Assert Control On Iran's Oil Market; Crude Rates Jump

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would launch significant strikes against Iran and claimed that much of the country's military capability had already been neutralised.

"The United States will be hitting Iran very hard tonight," Trump said, adding that Iran's navy, air force, radar systems and anti-aircraft capabilities had largely been destroyed.

Trump also suggested that the US would seek control over Iran's strategic energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island, the country's primary oil export terminal, as well as its broader oil and gas markets.

Concerns over potential disruptions to energy flows pushed oil prices higher following Trump's comments.

Brent crude futures rose 0.14% to trade around $93 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.72% to approximately $90.6 per barrel.

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