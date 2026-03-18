US Producer Price Index Up 3.4% From February, Most In A Year

US wholesale prices came in hotter than expected in February.

The Labour Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.7% from January, and 3.4% from February 2025. The year-over-year increase was the most since February 2025.

The gains were bigger than economists had forecast, and they occurred before the war with Iran pushed energy prices sharply higher.

Contributing to the uptick last month were higher prices for hotels and food.

The report comes as Federal Reserve policymakers meet in Washington to decide what to do with their benchmark interest rate. They cut it three times in 2025 but have since held off — and are expected to announce Wednesday that they've done so again. The Fed is waiting to see whether inflationary pressures ease and whether the slumping US job market needs help from lower borrowing costs. The war with Iran has clouded the inflation picture by driving up energy prices.

Last week, the government issued two reports showing that inflation at the consumer level remained above the Fed's 2% target before the US and Israel attacked on Iran.

The Labour Department reported a week ago that consumer prices rose 2.4% last month compared to February 2025. And the Commerce Department said Friday that the Fed's favored inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — was up 2.8% in January from a year earlier. Core PCE prices rose 3.1%, biggest increase in nearly two years.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip Ahead Of Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Decision

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.