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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Aborts Threatened Attacks; Iran Says No Negotiations With US

Trump extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, delaying strikes on Iranian power plants by five days amid ongoing tensions.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Aborts Threatened Attacks; Iran Says No Negotiations With US
Iran War Live Updates
39 seconds ago

Monday marked the 25th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and some substantial hints were made by US President Donald Trump for a possible de-escalation. Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz saying the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.

Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a "respected" Iranian leader, and Iran wants "to make a deal." Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran's firm warning”.

Trump also said the US would seek to retrieve Iran's enriched uranium and end its nuclear programme as part of a deal, telling reporters, "We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it."

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
 

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 24, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israeli Jets Attack Beirut's Southern Suburbs

The Israeli military carried out overnight strikes on multiple neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, saying it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. No injuries were immediately reported.

Low-flying jets were heard over the city as the strikes took place. The military had earlier renewed evacuation warnings for several neighbourhoods, as tens of thousands of residents had already fled the area.

Large fires and plumes of smoke were seen rising across the southern suburbs following the strikes. Israeli strikes have so far killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced around 1 million others, according to Lebanese authorities.

Mar 24, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Two Energy Sites Struck By Missles, Iranian News Agency Says

A semiofficial Iranian news agency close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported early Tuesday that two energy sites had been struck by airstrikes, reports AP.

Mar 24, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Impact Reported In Northern Israel After Missile Warning

Search and rescue teams operated at a site in northern Israel following reports of an impact, the Home Front Command said early on Tuesday.

The public was urged to avoid gathering in the area. The statement came some time after the Israeli military warned that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Mar 24, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Providing Iran With Intel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had "growing evidence" Russia was providing intelligence support to Iran amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Speaking in his nightly address, Zelenskyy said Moscow was trying to help the Iranian regime "stay afloat" and prolong the conflict with the United States and Israel. He also said Kyiv had intelligence that Russia "may" be preparing for a "massive strike" on Ukraine soon.

Mar 24, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Rubio's Call with S Jaishankar

US Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Mar 24, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel Has Been A Great Partner, Says Trump

Trump said, "We are now having really good discussions. They started last night, a little bit the night before that. I think they're very good. They want peace. They've agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon, et cetera. But we'll see...Hopefully, we can make a deal that's good for all of us, including the Middle Eastern allies that have been very good to us, including Israel, which has been a great partner in this fight. But we'll see what happens. I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal..."

Mar 24, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Defence Industrial Base Annihilated, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said, "We've annihilated their defence industrial base, eliminating their Navy. We eliminated their Air Force. We eliminated all of their air defence.  Everything. We eliminated their leaders. Then the second set, 88 people, met to pick a new leader. And they're now extinguished. And then they're meeting again. But now nobody wants to be the leader. It's one of the few political jobs that nobody wants anywhere in the world. Nobody wants it.  It's a very dangerous job. My job is dangerous, too, but their job is worse.  In other words, we're systematically dismantling the regime's ability to threaten America. They're not threatening us anymore. As Commander-in-Chief, it's my sacred responsibility to protect our country from all threats..." 

Mar 24, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Backtracks On Threats

US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.

Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.” Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran's firm warning”.

 

 

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