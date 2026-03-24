US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Aborts Threatened Attacks; Iran Says No Negotiations With US

Monday marked the 25th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and some substantial hints were made by US President Donald Trump for a possible de-escalation. Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz saying the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.

Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a "respected" Iranian leader, and Iran wants "to make a deal." Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran's firm warning”.

Trump also said the US would seek to retrieve Iran's enriched uranium and end its nuclear programme as part of a deal, telling reporters, "We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it."

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.



Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)