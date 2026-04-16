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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US, Iran Reportedly Mull Ceasefire Extension; Pakistan Holds Talks In Tehran

Pakistan's army chief arrived in Tehran to discuss resolving the US-Iran conflict with Iranian leaders.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US, Iran Reportedly Mull Ceasefire Extension; Pakistan Holds Talks In Tehran
Iran War Live Updates
4 minutes ago

The Republican-led Senate rejected the latest Democratic attempt to halt President Donald Trump's war in Iran, turning aside a resolution that would require the US to withdraw forces from the conflict until Congress authorises further action. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US had not "formally requested an extension of the ceasefire" with Iran. The ceasefire announced on April 7 is currently slated to expire next Tuesday.

Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran for talks with the Iranian leadership as part of his country's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran. Munir is part of a delegation that includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation members upon their arrival in Tehran, according to the Iranian media.

Israel, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with its aerial and ground war in Lebanon, where the death toll has climbed to more than 2,100 people.

Apr 16, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Senate Republicans Again Reject Effort To Halt Trump's Iran War

The Republican-led Senate rejected the latest Democratic attempt to halt President Donald Trump's war in Iran, turning aside a resolution that would require the US to withdraw forces from the conflict until Congress authorises further action. The 47-52 vote was the fourth time this year that the Senate has voted to cede its war powers to the president in a conflict that Democrats say is illegal and unjustified.

Republicans say they will keep faith in Trump's wartime leadership, for now, citing Iran's nuclear capabilities and the high stakes of withdrawal. But GOP lawmakers are also anxious for the conflict to end — and they may not defer to the executive branch indefinitely.

Some Republicans have already made clear that they are eyeing future votes that could become an important test for the president if the war drags on.

Apr 16, 2026 07:02 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Ceasefire To Extend

The US and Iran may extend their ceasefire, set to expire Tuesday, by two more weeks to continue peace talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Mediators are trying to set up technical discussions on sticking points like reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. If those talks progress, senior officials from both countries could meet for another round of negotiations, the report said.

Apr 16, 2026 06:59 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Asim Munir, Mohsin Naqvi Reach Tehran

Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran on Wednesday for talks with the Iranian leadership as part of his country's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran. Munir is part of a delegation that includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir... and Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister, along with the delegation, arrive at Tehran as part of the ongoing mediation efforts,” it said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation members upon their arrival in Tehran, according to the Iranian media.

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