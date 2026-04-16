US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US, Iran Reportedly Mull Ceasefire Extension; Pakistan Holds Talks In Tehran

The Republican-led Senate rejected the latest Democratic attempt to halt President Donald Trump's war in Iran, turning aside a resolution that would require the US to withdraw forces from the conflict until Congress authorises further action. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US had not "formally requested an extension of the ceasefire" with Iran. The ceasefire announced on April 7 is currently slated to expire next Tuesday.

Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran for talks with the Iranian leadership as part of his country's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran. Munir is part of a delegation that includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation members upon their arrival in Tehran, according to the Iranian media.

Israel, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with its aerial and ground war in Lebanon, where the death toll has climbed to more than 2,100 people.