US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump-Pezeshkian Sign Peace Deal At Palace of Versailles

US President Donald Trump said he has signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran. "It's signed,” Trump told reporters as he left Versailles. “I signed it in Versailles,” Trump said. “Just signed it.” The White House also said that Trump signed the MoU on ending the war in Iran while at Versailles.

Though officials had said Trump and Vice President JD Vance had digitally signed the agreement on Sunday and that a ceremonial signing would be held Friday in Switzerland, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details about the agreement said Trump signed the deal while at Versailles on Wednesday. The official said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed it on Wednesday. The Iranian Embassy in India posted a photo of President Pezeshkian's signed MoU between Tehran and Washington.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the sides, later said the leaders of the US and Iran had signed the deal and it “shall enter into force with immediate effect".

Many historic treaties have been signed at Versailles over the centuries, ending wars or territorial disputes. The most infamous was that sealed in 1919 officially ending World War I — whose harsh terms imposed on Germany are blamed by some historians for laying the groundwork for World War II.