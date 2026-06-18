US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump-Pezeshkian Sign Peace Deal At Palace of Versailles
US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran at Versailles, aiming to end the war between the two nations.
US President Donald Trump said he has signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran. "It's signed,” Trump told reporters as he left Versailles. “I signed it in Versailles,” Trump said. “Just signed it.” The White House also said that Trump signed the MoU on ending the war in Iran while at Versailles.
Though officials had said Trump and Vice President JD Vance had digitally signed the agreement on Sunday and that a ceremonial signing would be held Friday in Switzerland, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details about the agreement said Trump signed the deal while at Versailles on Wednesday. The official said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed it on Wednesday. The Iranian Embassy in India posted a photo of President Pezeshkian's signed MoU between Tehran and Washington.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the sides, later said the leaders of the US and Iran had signed the deal and it “shall enter into force with immediate effect".
Many historic treaties have been signed at Versailles over the centuries, ending wars or territorial disputes. The most infamous was that sealed in 1919 officially ending World War I — whose harsh terms imposed on Germany are blamed by some historians for laying the groundwork for World War II.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - US To Unfreeze Iran Funds Post-MOU
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MOU.
The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations.
Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorisations accordingly.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - US To Waive Export Of Iranian Crude Oil
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions the US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives and all associated services including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - US-Iran To Maintain Status-Quo
Here's what in the deal:
Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear programme and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Iran To Not Have Nuclear Weapon
Here's what in the deal:
The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons.
United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in Paragraph 7 with the minimum methodology to be downblending on site under the supervision of the IAEA.
The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal.
The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - US To Terminate All Sanctions Against Iran
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal.
The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - US Pledge $300 B For Iran's Rehabilitation
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalised as part of a final deal within 60 days.
All required licenses, waivers and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Strait Of Hormuz Rights
Here's what in the deal:
Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa.
The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start and, considering the needs for removing the technical and military obstacles and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days.
The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Removal Of Naval Blockade
Here's what in the deal:
Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days.
During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of prewar traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Final Deal In Max 60 Days
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Respecting Sovereignty
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Iran War Live Updates: What's In The Deal - Permanent Termination Of War
Here's what in the deal:
The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war by signing this MOU declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.
The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph.
Iran War Live Updates: US Officials Read MoU
Senior US officials read the memorandum of understanding with Iran to journalists after days of secrecy over what is in the document.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to read the deal before a formal signing ceremony set for Friday. Iranian state TV later released text that largely tracked what the US put out.
Iran War Live Updates: US-Iran Peace Deal MoU To End War, Reopen Hormuz
US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had personally signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran, formally setting in motion the end of the war that began on February 28.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Signs Peace Deal
President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Donald Trump signed the MoU between Tehran and Washington digitally and remotely.
President Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Trump signed the MoU between Tehran and Washington digitally and remotely. pic.twitter.com/ratIJxoeLG— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 18, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: Peace Deal Signed!
President Trump just CONFIRMED the US- Iran MoU has officially been signed by him and President Pezeshkian at the Palace of Versailles!
President Trump JUST CONFIRMED the U.S. Iran MoU has officially been signed by him and President Pezeshkian at the Palace of Versailles!— JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) June 17, 2026
"It's SIGNED- it's signed in Versailles. I just signed it."
He is now departing France at 1:00AM, on his way back to D.C.!
Only President… pic.twitter.com/ZtV0PJDgae
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