US-Iran Talks Postponed? What We Know As Vance Delays Switzerland Trip

US Vice President JD Vance has postponed a planned trip to Switzerland to lead a new round of negotiations with Iran, adding uncertainty to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict and advancing a tentative agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The White House said Thursday that Vance would not depart as scheduled, explaining that logistical challenges had complicated preparations for the talks. A spokesperson said the U.S. delegation remained ready to travel once the arrangements were finalised but that the timing of the negotiations remained unclear, as per Al Jazeera.

The delay followed reports that Iran was also reconsidering the timing of sending its delegation to Switzerland amid continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The postponement has raised questions over the future of the 60-day negotiating period announced after the signing of a memorandum of understanding intended to support a ceasefire and broader diplomatic discussions.

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Vance, who has emerged as a leading figure in defending the administration's approach towards Iran, said the agreement would depend on Tehran's actions. “As they dial up their good behaviour, we can dial up the economic relief,” he said. “If they dial down their good behaviour, we can turn it off.”

The vice president argued that sanctions relief and economic measures would be tied to Iran's compliance with US demands, while critics accused the administration of making excessive concessions. Some US lawmakers, including Republican members of Congress, have raised concerns over potential sanctions relief and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund, according to AP News.

The diplomatic developments came after Washington announced it had lifted restrictions that had prevented oil tankers from freely passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. While officials presented the move as part of wider de-escalation efforts, the agreement continues to face political opposition in the United States and scrutiny from regional allies.

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