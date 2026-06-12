US-Iran Peace Deal Signing Likely In Geneva On Sunday, Says Report

The United States and Iran might sign an agreement to end the Gulf War as early as Sunday, with Geneva appearing as the most likely location, Reuters reported, citing a source.

The memorandum's content was still being finalised, and Iran was adamant that the agreement must also put an end to hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, the report added.

The goal was to have the deal finalised by Saturday so that Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance could sign it. Geneva was becoming the most likely location, although no venue had been decided.

ALSO READ: Iran Won't Surrender Hormuz Control Over Draft US Agreement, Tehran Media Says

Trump declared on Thursday that since the agreement was now complete, he was postponing further strikes against Iran. "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran."

Beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after Trump authorised attacks in February, the parameters of the agreement, as reported by Iranian officials on Friday, seem to provide Tehran much of what it has so far asked.

According to a senior Iranian source who spoke to Reuters on Friday, the document would unfreeze billions of dollars' worth of Iranian funds, lift sanctions on the country's oil, and call for an end to all hostilities, including those in Lebanon. Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks.

Iran claims it is not looking for a nuclear weapon, but Washington wants an agreement to guarantee that Iran never acquires one.

Iranian demands include the lifting of sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. What Iran might provide in exchange was not mentioned by the source. The United States did not immediately respond.

According to Iran's Mehr news agency, the parameters also contained other significant US concessions, such as a pledge to remove its forces from the Iranian region and offer a strategy for reviving the country's devastated economy.

ALSO READ: US To Release $24 Billion Frozen Iranian Funds? What Draft Agreement Contains

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