US Emissions Cost World $10 Trillion Since 1990, Poor Nations Hit Hardest: Study

A new study has estimated that carbon emissions from the United States have led to roughly $10 trillion in global economic losses since 1990, underscoring the disproportionate impact of climate change on poorer nations.

Published in the journal Nature, the research identifies the US as the single largest contributor to climate-related economic damage over the past three decades. While China is currently the world's largest emitter, the study estimates its cumulative impact at around $9 trillion over the same period.

Researchers noted that a significant portion of the losses linked to US emissions has also affected the country itself. However, the burden has fallen most heavily on developing economies. India is estimated to have suffered losses of about $500 billion, while Brazil's losses are pegged at roughly $330 billion.

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The study was led by environmental scientist Marshall Burke of Stanford University, who said the findings highlight the long-term economic consequences of rising temperatures.

He described the impact as “a steady accumulation of harm” that builds gradually over time but becomes substantial over decades, slowing economic growth across regions.

The research focuses on measurable effects of rising temperatures on productivity, public health and overall economic output. However, it does not account for the full spectrum of climate-related damages.

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Developing nations have long argued that wealthier countries—historically responsible for higher emissions—should provide financial support to help cope with climate-related losses, including those from heatwaves, floods, droughts and crop failures.

Experts say the findings strengthen calls for greater accountability, although some economists believe the actual economic toll on poorer countries could be even higher than current estimates.

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