India Sets More Ambitious Climate Goals: 47% Emissions Cut, 60% Renewable Power By 2035

India's latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to fight clinate change has finally arrived. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet signed off on the NDC, which outlines a series of long-term objectives to lower carbon emissions and adapt to climate-related impacts, a requirement for every nation that is a signatory to the Paris Agreement with updates due every five years.

The revised targets for India comprise reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47% by 2035 relative to 2005 levels, achieving 60% of the total electric power installed capacity from renewable energy sources and establishing a carbon sink of 3.5 to 4.0 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035, compared to the 2005 benchmark. These plans will soon be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

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India's Past Performance

Officials highlighted the new targets as a notable improvement over prior pledges, referencing India's "strong track record" of prompt accomplishment. Government statistics indicate that from 2005 to 2020, India diminished emissions intensity by 36%, surpassed 52% non-fossil fuel capacity in the energy mix, and established a carbon sink of 2.3 billion tonnes.

The Cabinet stressed that these updated objectives are "not aspirational" but grounded in proven progress. India had achieved its previous 2015 NDC targets, 33–35% emissions intensity decreases and 40% non-fossil capacity, well ahead of timeline expectations.

The revised NDC corresponds with the notions of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR-RC), while endorsing the larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, a cabinet statement said.

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Implementation And Policy Support

The goals will be achieved by ongoing efforts such as the expansion of renewable energy, hydrogen production, energy storage solutions, and more environmentally friendly industrial methods. Initiatives outlined in the National Action Plan on Climate Change, in conjunction with global partnerships like the International Solar Alliance, will facilitate execution.

The administration also emphasized funding for green energy infrastructure, carbon capture innovations, and infrastructure built to withstand climate changes.

The Cabinet referred to the sanction as a "major milestone" in India's extensive climate agenda, reinforcing its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

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