Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: From Exam To Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil — Here's What To Watch

The OTT lineup this week may be smaller, but it still packs a solid mix of thrillers, crime dramas and action entertainers for South Indian audiences.

From suspense-filled Tamil and Malayalam stories to the OTT debut of the much-talked-about blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam, in addition to Hindi.

Here are films and web series that can be watched over the weekend on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Netflix)

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, this Malayalam crime thriller stars Kunchacko Boban and Pooja Mohanraj.

Set in remote Wayanad, the story follows a government health worker caring for his bedridden brother, whose quiet life spirals into danger after an armed fugitive seeks shelter at his home, triggering a suspense-filled chain of secrets and unexpected twists.

Streaming from May 13

Exam (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker A Sarkunam and backed by Pushkar-Gayatri, this Tamil suspense drama stars Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Abbas in key roles.

Set against the high-pressure backdrop of Tamil Nadu's competitive examination system, the seven-episode series follows a young woman who gets pulled into a dangerous exam paper leak scam connected to powerful figures. Blending emotional drama with social commentary, the series explores corruption, ambition and survival.

Streaming from May 15

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Inspector Avinash Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, the second season of this crime-action series sees Randeep Hooda return as fearless UP cop Avinash Mishra.

The show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot and Abhimanyu Singh. Set in the 1990s, the new season follows Avinash as he takes on a dangerous weapons cartel while dealing with political conspiracies and personal crises involving his family. Originally in Hindi, the crime thriller series is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

Streaming from May 15

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (JioHotstar)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy-action blockbuster stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Released in March 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he dives deeper into Karachi's dangerous criminal underworld to dismantle terror networks linked to attacks on India and track down the elusive “Bade Sahab.” Alongside the high-stakes mission, the film also explores the emotional fallout of his personal tragedy.

Streaming from May 15

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