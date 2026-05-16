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US Eliminates ISIS Second-In-Command Abu-Bilal-Al-Minuki In Africa, Confirms Trump

Trump said American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria executed a meticulously planned mission to eliminate al-Minuki.

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US Eliminates ISIS Second-In-Command Abu-Bilal-Al-Minuki In Africa, Confirms Trump
File image of US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that American and Nigerian forces had killed a senior Islamic State group leader.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump said on Truth Social.  

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing."

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