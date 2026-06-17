US Drops 'Indo' From Indo-Pacific Command After Eight Years, Says 'Honours Deep Historical Roots'

The US Department of War has renamed its largest military command, dropping the reference to the Indian Ocean and restoring its original Cold War-era title nearly eight years after it was changed.

The US Pacific Command, the official X account for the command, announced the shift on Tuesday. "Department of War Restores U.S. Pacific Command Designation," the post said. "CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — The Department of War announced today that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM)."

The post traced the command's lineage back to its founding.

"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," it said, adding that the move "honors the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific."

Crucially, the command stressed that nothing operational changes. "USPACOM's vast area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India—remains exactly the same." the post said.

The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged," it added.

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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed the decision, posting on X: "U.S. Pacific Command…is back."

Meanwhile, the development drew a sharp reaction from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Responding to a post carrying the official announcement of the renaming, Tharoor wrote on X: "One more nail in the coffin of the Quad?"

The Indo-Pacific designation was adopted in 2018, when then-Defence Secretary Jim Mattis announced the change from Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command, a move that reflected India's growing strategic importance in the region.

"Relationships with our Pacific and Indian Ocean allies and partners have proven critical to maintaining regional stability," Mattis had said at the time. "In recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, today we rename the US Pacific Command to US Indo-Pacific Command."

The command oversees approximately 375,000 military and civilian personnel across its area of responsibility, which includes India.

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