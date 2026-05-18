Two Nepali Climbers Break Personal Records With Historic Everest Ascents Amid Crowding Concerns

Two Nepali climbers have achieved historic milestones on Mount Everest, breaking their own records for the highest number of successful ascents in the male and female categories respectively.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, widely known as the “Everest Man,” scaled the world's highest peak, standing at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet), for a record 32nd time. Meanwhile, Lhakpa Sherpa, 52, popularly called the “Mountain Queen,” reached the summit for the 11th time, further extending her own record among women climbers.

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Both climbers belong to the indigenous Sherpa ethnic group and transitioned from working as porters to elite professional guides.

Kami Rita completed his first Everest ascent in 1994 during a commercial expedition, and has since become one of the most experienced climbers on the mountain.

According to expedition officials, Rita reached the summit at around 10:12 am. local time while leading an international climbing team organised by Seven Summit Treks. Lhakpa Sherpa, who made history in 2000 as the first Nepali woman to successfully summit and descend Everest, reached the top earlier in the day at approximately 9:30 am. She was part of an expedition operated by Seven Summit Club, as confirmed by officials from the Department of Tourism's Everest base camp, as per DW news agency.

Expedition operators have attributed the surge partly to restrictions imposed on the Tibetan side of the mountain by Chinese authorities, along with delays in route openings and unstable ice conditions, which have narrowed the climbing window.

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Mount Everest can be climbed from Nepal or Tibet, mostly via Nepal. Since 1953, many have summited, but it remains dangerous, with over 320 deaths and 5-10 fatalities annually, reported DW.

The record-breaking achievements come amid renewed concerns over overcrowding on Everest this climbing season. Nepal has issued a record 492 climbing permits this year, and with each foreign climber typically accompanied by Nepali guides, the total number attempting the ascent is expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

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