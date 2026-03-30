Trump Again Warns Iran: 'Will Blow Up Electric Plants, Oil Wells, Kharg If Hormuz Stays Shut'

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to blow up Iran's electric plants, oil wells and Kharg Island if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut amid escalating tensions.

Trump also claimed that the United States of America is in serious discussions with a 'new and more reasonable regime' to end their military operations in Iran.

However, Trump again did not specify with whom he or his administration are having discussions. Iran has repeteadly rejected Trump's claim saying there is no direct contact with Trump, not even through intermediaries

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason, a deal is not reached shortly, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business', we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched'," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

The Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has been shut down by the Iranian IRGC.

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The US President further added, "This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old regime's 47-year 'Reign of Terror'.

Just a few hours ago, Trump also claimed that it was going to be a big day in Iran.

"Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our great military', the finest and most lethal in the world.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that there have been no direct US talks and only excessive, unreasonable demands being made via intermediaries.

"US 'diplomacy' flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it," Baghaei said.

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance signaled that they were not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road.

"We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down," said Vance in an interview with podcast host Benny Johnson.

A fortnight ago, Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants if the Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours. Following that, Iran warned it would strike electricity plants across the Middle East and mine the Persian Gulf.

ALSO READ: Middle-East Conflict To End? JD Vance Says US Going To Be Out Of Iran 'Soon', Fuel Prices Will Come Down

Following that, Trump had announced pause in action.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump will unleash hell if Iran doesn't accept defeat, while claiming that the US had been in productive talks and the president was capable of hitting harder than ever before.

"Trump does not bluff, Iran should not miscalculate," she said.

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