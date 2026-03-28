Middle-East Conflict To End? JD Vance Says US Going To Be Out Of Iran 'Soon', Fuel Prices Will Come Down

US Vice President JD Vance signalled on Saturday that the United States does not want to be tied down in Iran for the long term, saying the Trump administration's goal is to finish its “business” there and leave soon enough.

In an interview with podcast host Benny Johnson, Vance said Washington is not looking at “a year down the road” or “two years down the road. We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon."

Also Read: 'Threatened, Harassed Global Shipping': US Releases Footage of Strikes On Iranian Naval Vessels — Watch

He said the administration intends to keep up the campaign for “a little while longer” to ensure the US does not have to repeat the operation later, framing the effort as a way to prevent a prolonged military commitment.

He also claimed that gasoline prices would come back down once the situation eases.

JD Vance on Iran:



We are not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road.



We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down.



Source: @bennyjohnson pic.twitter.com/39B57SpJzH — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 28, 2026

The remarks followed President Donald Trump's decision to extend a pause on possible strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 more days, until April 6, after saying negotiations were “going very well.”

Trump said the delay was made at the request of the Iranian government and suggested that diplomatic contacts were still active.

Also Read: 'Don't Let Our Enemies...': Iran Issues Stern Warning To Gulf Countries Amid War With US, Israel

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned neighbouring countries not to allow Iran's enemies to “run the war” from their territory, a pointed message to states hosting US military assets.

He said Iran does not carry out pre-emptive attacks, but would retaliate strongly if its infrastructure or economic centres were targeted.

A major conflict between the United States/Israel and Iran, now entering into second month, was initiated by massive air strikes by US that killed high-ranking Iranian officials, including the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.

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