Trump's Big Declaration: US Will Not Release Frozen Iranian Funds; Peace Talks Likely On Weekend

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear programme indefinitely and will not receive any frozen funds from the US as part of a possible deal to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking in a phone interview, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were nearing completion and that most of the key issues had already been resolved, reported Bloomberg.

“Most of the main points are finalized. It'll go pretty quickly,” Trump said, adding that talks on a lasting agreement would probably take place this weekend.

Also Read: US-Iran Deal: Washington Considers Releasing $20 Billion In Frozen Funds For Uranium Surrender — Report

When asked whether Iran had agreed to halt uranium enrichment, Trump replied, “Yes.” Pressed again, he repeated, “Yes,” before adding, “Are you surprised?”

Trump also dismissed reports that the US could release frozen Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran surrendering its enriched uranium stockpile.

“There will be no money exchanged,” Trump said, rejecting speculation around a possible deal involving up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

The president said the suspension of Iran's nuclear programme would not be temporary. Asked whether the moratorium would expire after 20 years, Trump responded: “No years, unlimited.

Trump's remarks mark the strongest indication yet that Washington and Tehran may be close to an agreement after weeks of indirect talks, reportedly mediated by Pakistan with support from Egypt and Turkey.

Also Read: Iran's 'Nuclear Dust': What It Means And Why Trump Wants It Moved To The US?

Iran has not yet publicly commented on Trump's latest claims beyond confirming that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for commercial shipping during the current ceasefire period.

Trump also said a US naval blockade targeting Iran would remain in place until negotiations are finalised, even as the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international vessels.

“This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the blockade would apply only to Iran.

The president said he has not yet decided who would lead the next round of negotiations, but indicated that Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff could be involved. Trump also said he may travel to Pakistan if a final agreement is reached.

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