Trump Says US Seized Iranian Ship, Blew Hole In Its Engine Room

President Donald Trump said the Navy stopped and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, “blowing a hole” in its engine room after it ignored warnings to stop.

A US guided missile destroyer “intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop,” Trump wrote on a social media post Sunday. “The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel.”

The ship is under US Treasury sanctions due to a history of “illegal activity,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz As Shipping Comes To A Standstill

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