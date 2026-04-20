Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Trump Says US Seized Iranian Ship, Blew Hole In Its Engine Room

"The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel," said Trump.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Trump Says US Seized Iranian Ship, Blew Hole In Its Engine Room

President Donald Trump said the Navy stopped and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, “blowing a hole” in its engine room after it ignored warnings to stop.

A US guided missile destroyer “intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop,” Trump wrote on a social media post Sunday. “The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel.”

The ship is under US Treasury sanctions due to a history of “illegal activity,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz As Shipping Comes To A Standstill

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Iran War Revives Stagflation Dangers For Global Economy

Iran War Revives Stagflation Dangers For Global Economy

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source