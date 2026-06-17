Trump Says Iran MoU Not Final, $300-Billion Funds Claim 'False'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed reports that the United States was planning a $300 billion investment fund for Iran, calling the claims "false" and asserting that Washington has no plans to invest in the country.

"The US is not having a fund to invest in Iran. We are not investing 10 cents in Iran," President Trump said while speaking to reporters in France.

Trump also said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to Iran had not yet been finalised, indicating that negotiations and discussions remain ongoing.

The US President reiterated his assessment of the recent military campaign against Iran, claiming that the country's military infrastructure had been significantly degraded.

He also warned that the US could carry out additional military action if developments do not meet Washington's expectations.

Trump expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, would soon be fully operational.

According to the President, the waterway is already partially open and should return to normal operations shortly.

Trump also suggested that crude oil prices may decline further as geopolitical tensions ease.

ALSO READ: No, US Not Paying Iran $300 Million, Trump Clarifies As Iran Peace Deal Details Surface

The President pointed to the performance of financial markets as evidence that investors were encouraged by the developments surrounding Iran.

"Market is very happy with the Iran deal," Trump said.

The comments come a day after Trump denied reports that Washington has agreed to pay Iran $300 million as part of an emerging ceasefire and diplomatic framework, dismissing the claims as politically motivated disinformation.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" Trump wrote in the post.

Earlier, Iranian media outlets reported that the US and its allies were asked to present reconstruction plans totalling at least $300 billion. Additionally, the draft reportedly calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical sales and full Iranian access to its financial resources.

At the core of the draft is a proposed nonaggression framework between Washington and Tehran, anchored by an initial 60-day pause in hostilities, with provisions covering maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a potential halt to fighting in Lebanon.

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