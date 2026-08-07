US Solar Stocks, ETFs Soar As Trump Brings Polysilicon Under China Tariffs

US solar stocks jumped in premarket trading on Friday after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imported polysilicon products, opening another front in the administration's trade measures against China.

Trump on Thursday imposed a 15% tariff on products made from polysilicon, a key material used in the production of solar panels. The administration also introduced minimum prices for certain related imports as it seeks to protect US producers and strengthen domestic solar supply chains.

The announcement immediately lifted solar stocks ahead of the market open. First Solar gained around 8%, while SolarEdge Technologies rose 2.4%. The Invesco Solar ETF was up about 1.4%.

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Trump Targets Chinese Solar Supply Chain

The new tariffs were imposed under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the government to restrict imports considered a threat to national security.

The executive order followed recommendations and information provided by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The move comes as Washington seeks to reduce its dependence on China for critical materials and manufacturing capacity. The US is increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains covering areas such as solar energy and semiconductors, both of which are considered strategically important to the country's economic and national security.

Polysilicon is an important raw material in the solar industry because it is used to manufacture the silicon wafers and cells that form the basis of many solar panels.

Why Are Solar Stocks Rising?

The new trade measures could benefit US solar manufacturers by making imported polysilicon products more expensive and potentially reducing competitive pressure from Chinese suppliers.

First Solar, one of the largest US solar manufacturers, was among the biggest beneficiaries in early trading, with its shares rising 8% before the market opened.

Trump said the US had for years allowed foreign competition to weaken domestic polysilicon producers, hurting the country's economic and national security interests.

The administration now aims to revive US polysilicon production and build a more resilient domestic supply chain.

The tariff announcement adds to Washington's broader effort to counter China's dominance in critical industries while supporting American manufacturing.

Also Read: India Curtailed 8,133 GWh Of Solar Power Despite Record Summer Electricity Demand

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