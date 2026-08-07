Godawari Power Q1 Result: Profit Sees Muted Growth As Margins Shrink, Revenue Up 32%

Godawari Power and Ispat Limited declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 7, reporting 2.7% growth in net profit. The company's bottomline came at Rs 222 crore in the quarter from Rs 216 crore in coressponding period last year.

Revenue surged 32.3% to Rs 1,750 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,323 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda advanced 2.9% to Rs 334 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 324 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted to 19.1% year on year against 24.5%.

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