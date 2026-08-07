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Godawari Power Q1 Result: Profit Sees Muted Growth As Margins Shrink, Revenue Up 32%

Revenue surged 32.3% to Rs 1,750 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,323 crore in the same quarter previous year.

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Godawari Power Q1 Result: Profit Sees Muted Growth As Margins Shrink, Revenue Up 32%
Image: AI generated
  • Godawari Power and Ispat reported 2.7% net profit growth in Q1 FY27
  • Net profit rose to Rs 222 crore from Rs 216 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue increased 32.3% to Rs 1,750 crore in Q1 FY27
Why did the net profit growth lag behind revenue growth?

Godawari Power and Ispat Limited declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 7, reporting 2.7% growth in net profit. The company's bottomline came at Rs 222 crore in the quarter from Rs 216 crore in coressponding period last year.

Revenue surged 32.3% to Rs 1,750 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,323 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda advanced 2.9% to Rs 334 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 324 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted to 19.1% year on year against 24.5%.

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