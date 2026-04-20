Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Unlikely To Be Extended, Hormuz To Stay Shut Until Deal

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is highly unlikely he will extend the current ceasefire with Iran if no agreement is reached before it expires later this week, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking in a phone interview, Trump said the truce, which he announced on April 7, is set to expire on Wednesday evening Washington time.

“It's Wednesday evening,” Trump said. “Wednesday evening Washington time.”

When asked whether he would extend the ceasefire if talks remain unresolved, Trump replied: “It's highly unlikely that I'd extend it.”

According to Bloomberg, the US president also said the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked until a deal with Tehran is finalised, despite pressure to reopen the key global shipping route.

“They want me to open it. The Iranians desperately want it opened. I'm not opening it until a deal is signed,” Trump said.

Also Read: Iran's Delegation Plans To Travel To Islamabad On Tuesday

Oil prices rose after the US maintained its blockade of the strait and the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged vessel.

Trump said Vice President JD Vance would leave for Pakistan later on Monday to resume negotiations, which are expected to begin on Tuesday.

“I'm not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We've got all the time in the world,” Trump said.

Also Read: 'Israel Never Talked Me Into The War With Iran': Trump Hits Out At Critics

Trump said the meeting with Iran to discuss peace terms could ultimately benefit all sides and added that he would be willing to attend in person, though he did not believe it would be necessary.

Asked whether fighting could resume immediately if negotiations fail, Trump said: “If there's no deal, I would certainly expect.”

Iran is also reviewing a US proposal delivered during a visit by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, according to the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency.

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