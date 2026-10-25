'Maybe Tomorrow': Trump Threatens Iran With Fresh Strikes Amid Oil Rallying To $116

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of possible fresh military strikes, while leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic agreement to ease tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters in Florida after casting his ballot, Trump suggested that military action remained an option but said an agreement could also be reached. “Maybe tomorrow,” he said when asked about the possibility of an attack, adding that there was also a chance of securing what he described as a “nice, big, beautiful agreement”.

The fresh threat from Trump comes a time when oil has rallied to $116 a barrel, and is close to the high of $126 which Brent peaked in April-end, at the height of the US-Iran conflict.

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Trump said Iran wanted to reach a deal with Washington but expressed doubts about whether Tehran would honour any potential agreement. He also defended his administration's approach to the conflict, pointing to the damage inflicted on Iran by US military operations and highlighting the country's economic difficulties, including high inflation.

Iran Denies Strait of Hormuz Proposal

Tehran has strongly denied reports of a proposed deal to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Tehran had not submitted such a proposal through Pakistani mediators. Press TV, citing Tasnim sources, dismissed reports published by a Saudi Arabian media outlet as fabricated.

The Saudi outlet had reported that Iran conveyed an offer to Washington through Pakistan to restore access to the vital waterway if the United States ended its blockade.

The competing accounts highlight the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global energy shipments, making any disruption to maritime traffic a concern for international oil markets and shipping.

US Intelligence Warns of Threats to Diplomats

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies have reportedly detected increased Iranian attempts to target American diplomats and government officials in the Middle East and other regions.

According to an October 23 memo obtained by Axios, some suspected plots involving potential loss of life had reached advanced stages, raising concerns among US security officials.

The reported threats have prompted the US State Department to reduce staffing at several American embassies in the Middle East.

Washington is also monitoring the possibility that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels could expand their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to other countries in the region.

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The developments underscore mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the possibility of renewed military action coinciding with continuing uncertainty over diplomatic negotiations and the security of vital regional shipping routes.

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