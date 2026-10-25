Lula, Bolsonaro Neck-And-Neck As Brazil Votes Today: What The Final Polls Show

Brazil faces a closely contested presidential runoff on Sunday, with incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro locked in a tight race that could determine the country's political direction for years to come.



Final opinion polls show the candidates running neck-and-neck. A CNT/MDA survey released on Saturday put Bolsonaro ahead with 46.3 per cent of voter support against Lula's 45 per cent. A Datafolha poll published on Thursday, however, indicated a 50-50 tie. Both surveys suggest a narrowing contest ahead of the decisive vote, as per Al Jazeera.



The runoff follows the first round on October 4, when Bolsonaro secured 47 per cent of the vote, compared with Lula's 45 per cent. The outcome will determine whether Brazil remains among Latin America's left-leaning governments or joins a broader regional shift towards the right.



Lula, who turns 81 next week, is seeking another term after returning to power in 2022. He has built his campaign around social welfare, economic inclusion and protecting Brazil's democracy, while portraying himself as a bulwark against foreign interference and democratic backsliding.



His government has overseen declining inflation and unemployment, expanded social assistance and reduced hunger. However, rising living costs, persistent crime and concerns about public spending have weakened his appeal among some voters. Lula's earlier corruption scandal, which led to his imprisonment for more than 18 months before the convictions were annulled on procedural grounds, remains a political liability.

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Bolsonaro, 45, has campaigned on promises to combat crime, reduce government expenditure and bring political change. Presenting himself as more moderate than his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, he has also pledged to seek his father's release. Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest following his conviction over an attempted coup after losing the 2022 election.



Lula's supporters have mobilised against a possible Bolsonaro victory, criticising the former president's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental destruction and cuts to public programmes. Under Lula, deforestation in the Amazon has fallen significantly, although climate change has received limited attention during the campaign.



The election has also intensified political tensions, including accusations of social media bias, which Meta has denied.



Regardless of the result, Brazil faces a potentially turbulent aftermath. A Lula victory could mean confrontation with a right-leaning Congress, while a Bolsonaro presidency could bring renewed conflict with the Supreme Court.



The result will test voters' competing demands for social protection, public security and political change.

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