UAE vs Netherlands: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

The United Arab Emirates will take on the Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Sunday, October 25.

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, with the hosts aiming to make the most of home conditions.

Rahul Chopra will lead the UAE, while Bas de Leede will captain the Netherlands. The match is part of a six-game tri-series involving the UAE, the Netherlands and Oman, with all six matches scheduled to be played in Dubai.

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The match will be important for both sides as they continue their campaigns in the Cricket World Cup League 2, which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

UAE vs Netherlands: Date & Time

The UAE vs Netherlands match's coverage will start at 11:00 a.m. on October 25, Sunday.

UAE vs Netherlands: Venue

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs Netherlands​​​​​​​: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 5

UAE: 2

Netherlands: 3

No Result: 0

UAE vs Netherlands: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

UAE vs Netherlands: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the UAE vs Netherlands match on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.

UAE vs Netherlands​​​​​​​: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Khan, Adeeb Usmani (wicketkeeper-batter), Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper-batter), Awais Ali Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper-batter).

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Netherlands: Bas de Leede (captain), Sebastiaan Braat, Colin Ackermann, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Max O'Dowd, Fred Klaassen, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Zach Lion-Cachet and Kyle Klein.

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