Realme 17 Pro Series May Come With 10,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera: What We Know So Far

Realme's upcoming 17 Pro series could bring a major battery upgrade, with a 10,000mAh battery and a 200-megapixel primary camera among the specifications tipped in a recent leak. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Realme 16 Pro series, which launched in India in January 2026. However, Realme has yet to confirm the device's name, specifications or launch plans.

The specifications were shared by tipster Debayan Roy, known as Gadgetsdata, on social media. It remains unclear whether the leaked details refer to the Realme 17 Pro or the Realme 17 Pro+.

Realme 17 Pro Series Specifications (Expected)

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According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone could pack a 10,000mAh battery. If confirmed, this would be a significant increase over the 7,000mAh batteries in the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.

The handset is also tipped to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a standard refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen could support refresh rates of up to 165Hz in select games, potentially delivering smoother visuals during gaming sessions.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7500 chipset. The leak also suggests that the device could feature a plastic frame, although other design details remain unclear.

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Realme 17 Pro Series Camera Details

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It could also include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom support, alongside an ultra-wide-angle camera.

If the leak is accurate, Realme could continue to focus on high-resolution photography and zoom capabilities in its Pro series. The camera module is also said to resemble the design used on the Realme 16 Pro+. However, details about the front camera and other photography features have not surfaced yet.

Realme 17 Pro Series Launch, Price In India

Realme has not announced a launch date or pricing details for the upcoming smartphone. It is also unclear whether the leaked specifications belong to the Realme 17 Pro or the Realme 17 Pro+.

For context, the Realme 16 Pro 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G started at Rs 39,999.

The pricing and specifications of their successors could vary depending on the final hardware configuration. Until Realme makes an official announcement, the reported battery capacity, camera specifications and processor should be treated as unconfirmed.



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