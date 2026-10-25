The Price Of Getting Somewhere | The Week in Whys

Hey readers,

We all want a little more out of life. A better job, a bigger home, a little more comfort. But getting there comes at a cost. A better-paying job may mean higher rent. Buying a car to save time brings EMIs, fuel and maintenance. Sometimes, getting what you want is the easy part. Paying for it is harder.

Countries face similar trade-offs. Governments want faster growth, better public services and a higher quality of life. Every promise needs funding, and the benefits of growth don't reach everyone equally. At the same time, leaders have their own ambitions, resources are limited, and unexpected shocks can throw even the best-laid plans off course.

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We often focus on the destination: a better job, a richer city, a stronger economy. But what does it take to get there? Sometimes the cost is obvious. Sometimes it's hidden in places we don't immediately notice.

That question runs through this week's stories, from Indonesia's costly promises and the pressure on its economy to the expense of commuting and the way it shapes our access to jobs.

Let's start with Indonesia.

President Prabowo Subianto wants to provide free nutritious meals to children. It's a popular idea, but programmes like these cost money. And when government finances are already under pressure, even something like higher oil prices can make the bill much larger.

That's what makes Indonesia's recent market turmoil interesting. A proposed MSCI downgrade triggered the sell-off, but investors quickly turned their attention to bigger questions. Is the government spending too much? Are economic institutions independent enough? And is economic growth actually making life better for ordinary Indonesians? That's the story behind MSCI-Triggered Crash Exposes Hidden Risks Rattling Indonesia's Economy.

Now, let's look at a new survey by India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The Household Travel Survey 2025–26 tells us how Indians get to work and how much these daily journeys cost.

Did you know that nearly 43% of workplace commutes happen on two-wheelers? But that's just the national picture. In Puducherry, 93% of workers use two-wheelers, while in Nagaland, nearly 72% walk to work. People in West Bengal and Bihar are more likely to cycle, while buses are more popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Why do these differences exist? Do people walk because they can't afford to travel farther, or because the jobs they can find are closer to home? In Where You Live Shapes How You Get To Work, I explore what the survey tells us about how jobs, geography and transport shape our daily commutes.

But getting to work costs money, too. The average Indian spends Rs. 785 a month commuting. In cities, that rises to Rs. 1,044, compared with Rs. 612 in rural areas. For women, the monthly cost nearly triples when they move from villages to cities.

Here's the interesting bit. Almost 39% of workplace journeys involve walking or cycling, which cost little or nothing. When I adjust for these journeys, the average monthly commuting cost rises to Rs. 1,287, and the gap between rural and urban areas falls from Rs. 432 to just Rs. 70.

So, rural commutes may look cheaper partly because more people walk or cycle. And if you're moving to a city for work, rent and food aren't the only expenses to think about. Getting to work can take a sizeable bite out of your salary, too. That's what I explore in The Hidden Cost Of Moving To A City.

At first glance, these stories seem unrelated. One is about Indonesia's economy. The other two look at how Indians travel to work and what it costs them.

But all three raise questions about the choices we make, the promises we pursue and the costs that come with them. Sometimes those costs are immediate. Sometimes they take time to show up.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around… send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Sunday.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.