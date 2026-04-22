Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire As Uncertainty Looms Over Islamabad Talks

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has extended the two‑week ceasefire with Iran, citing deep divisions within Tehran's leadership as the reason for the decision. Trump said the ceasefire, which was originally set to expire today, will remain in place until Iran's leadership submits what he described as a single, unified proposal aimed at ending hostilities with the United States and Israel.

The announcement followed reports that Vice President JD Vance had postponed a planned trip to Pakistan, where a second round of peace talks with Iranian representatives was expected to take place.

Iran's state‑run news agency Tasnim later reported that Iranian negotiators had informed US officials, via intermediaries in Pakistan, that they would not participate in further discussions. Iranian officials said talks were futile under the current circumstances, accusing Washington of obstructing any viable agreement.

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'US Cannot Dictate Terms'

An advisor to Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, described the ceasefire extension as a tactic intended to buy time for a surprise military strike. The advisor also warned that the ongoing US Navy blockade of Iranian ports amounted to an act of aggression and argued that it should be met with a military response.

"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response," the adviser said.

In his statement, Trump said the US had agreed to delay military action at the request of Pakistan's leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He repeated his assessment that Iran's government remains internally divided and unprepared to negotiate as a single entity.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump said on Truth Social.

One of the central sticking points in the conflict remains the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. Iran effectively shut down the passage at the beginning of the war, prompting Trump to condition the ceasefire on a full reopening of the strait.

Despite that condition, shipping traffic through the strait has remained minimal. After an initial round of negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough, Trump ordered the US Navy to impose a blockade on Iranian ports near the strategic passage.

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