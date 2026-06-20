Trump Doubles Down On Meloni Photo Claim, Criticizes Italian PM For Denying Air Base Use During Iran War

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked him for a photo together during the G7 conference, via a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social' on Saturday. He further claimed that Meloni was not faring well in terms of politics in Italy, attributing it to Italy's alleged inaction in stopping Iran from "getting hold of nuclear weapons."

ALSO READ: US, Italy Ties Turn Sour Over Trump's 'Begging' Jibe At Meloni; Top Diplomat Cancels Visit

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," the US head of state wrote in his post.

Trump also criticised the Meloni administration's refusal to allow US to use their air strips during its war with Iran, a decision that the latter attributed to the US allegedly not seeking prior authorisation in line with established protocol.

"She (Meloni) wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other “so-called” NATO Allies," Trump said.

Trump claimed that Meloni was attempting to establish friendly relations with him to improve her approval ratings in Italy.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! " the US President wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Italy And I Never Beg': Giorgia Meloni Hits Out At Trump's G7 Photo Claim | Watch

Meloni had dismissed Trump's claims that she had "begged him for a picture" in the G7 meet, in a video posted to social media platform 'X' on Friday.

Meloni stated that Trump's remarks were "fully made up" and expressed her bewilderment with his comments, asking why the US' head of state would behave in such a fashion with regards to one of its allies.

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