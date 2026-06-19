'Italy And I Never Beg': Giorgia Meloni Hits Out At Trump's G7 Photo Claim | Watch

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed her US counterpart Donald Trump's claims that she had "begged him for a picture" in the G7 meet, in a video posted to social media platform 'X' on Friday.

Trump, while speaking to Italian broadcaster La7, said, “She begged me for a picture. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have done it, but I felt sorry for her."

Meloni stated that Trump's remarks were "fully made up" and expressed her bewilderment with his comments, asking why the US' head of state would behave in such a fashion with regards to one of its allies.

“Italy and I never beg,” Meloni stated. “Some things warrant an immediate response. Trump's remarks are fully made up. I am frankly astounded. I don't know why the president of the US behaves like this with allies."

She also said that Trump did not exhibit this demeanour with "the enemies of the US and the West", alleging that he was "more accommadating with them."

"It's not the first time it happens. I can only say it's regrettable he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, the enemies of the US, with leaders he's far more accommodating with.”

ALSO READ: Trump Says Meloni Begged For A Photo. She Says He Made It Up

Notably, Trump also took a swipe at European leaders over the issue of immigration, while speaking to La7. "The Europeans are bad on energy and are bad on immigration, and if they don't fix it, Europe will never be the same. Probably can't fix it,” he said.

“Immigration is a disaster, and energy, with all those windmills, which are losers, are a disaster," Trump added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.