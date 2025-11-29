Trump Declares Airspace Above And Around Venezuela 'Closed' Amid Escalating Tensions
Trump has stopped short of specifying whether the US would begin strikes on Venezuela.
President Donald Trump said airlines should consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.
“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” Trump wrote from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
It was a stark warning as American forces gather in the region and Trump weighs potential action against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
Trump has stopped short of specifying whether the US would begin strikes on Venezuela, or when, but has hinted in recent days that the US may soon extend its series of strikes on boats alleged to be carrying narcotics to land operations, without elaborating.