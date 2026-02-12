'It is with great sadness...': Trump's Justice Department Antitrust Head Gail Slater Steps Down

Gail Slater, the head of the Trump administration's Justice Department's antitrust division, on Thursday announced her decision to step down as the Assistant Attorney General (AAG).



She made the announcement in a post on her X handle.



"It is with great sadness and abiding hope that I leave my role as AAG for Antitrust today. It was indeed the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role."



"Huge thanks to all who supported me this past year, most especially the men and women of the Antitrust Division," she added.



Slater was confirmed as as Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division on March 12, 2025.



In a statement to CNBC International, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "On behalf of the Department of Justice, we thank Gail Slater for her service to the Antitrust Division which works to protect consumers, promote affordability, and expand economic opportunity.”



Before coming to the DOJ, Gail, a lawyer who holds postgraduate degrees in law from Oxford University and University College Dublin, also served as Economic Policy advisor to then Senator JD Vance.



According to the Justice Department Website, she also served on the Trump 45 White House National Economic Council with responsibility for technology and telecommunications policy.



She also worked as an antitrust lawyer at the Federal Trade Commission for 10 years. In the private sector, Abigail worked at the law firm Freshfields, and at Fox Corporation and Roku. Outside government, Abigail has worked in various technology-related legal and policy roles. She is. She is a wife and mother of two sons, Liam and Conor.

