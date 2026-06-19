'They Were Slapped Once': Iran Warns US Of 'Crushing Response' To Breach Of Contract, Excessive Demands

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran will deliver a "crushing response" and a "forceful" reaction if the United States violates the terms of the recently negotiated agreement between the two countries.

Ghalibaf said Iran remains committed to implementing the conditions set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, "Let us listen, the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the fulfilment of the terms and clauses of the understanding."

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Issuing a stern warning to the US, Ghalibaf referred to past confrontations between the two sides and said, "In the event of breach of promise, breach of contract, and exaggeration on the part of the other party, we have no hesitation in responding to the enemy with a crushing blow. They were slapped once in the war, and if they want to go down the same path again, they will be slapped even harder."

The warning comes after the endorsement of a framework for direct talks and the newly brokered US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at reducing regional tensions and restarting technical discussions on nuclear and security issues.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran's parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also warned that any breach of the agreement by Washington would result in a "decisive" and "crushing response." He claimed that Iranian resistance had forced the US to negotiate and urged Washington to honour every clause of the agreement.

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Azizi further stated that the US must prove its commitment by ensuring an end to hostilities involving Lebanon and by fully implementing the MoU. "The era of unilateral imposition against Iranians is over," he said.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the conflict and opening a path for further discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the future of its enriched uranium stockpile during a 60-day negotiation period.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, raising concerns that regional tensions could affect efforts to implement the agreement and achieve a lasting resolution.

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