Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner Attack Spent Several Years Acquiring Guns

The man accused of storming the White House Correspondents' Dinner spent years quietly acquiring his arsenal, purchasing a shotgun from a Torrance, California, firearms dealer eight months before the attack and a semi-automatic pistol two years earlier, according to a law enforcement intelligence profile reviewed by Bloomberg.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, bought a Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun from Turner's Outdoorsman in Torrance in August 2025 and an Armscor semi-automatic pistol from CAP Tactical Firearms in Lawndale in October 2023, the profile shows.

Allen, who earned a mechanical engineering degree from Caltech in 2017 and was pursuing a master's degree in computer science at California State University-Dominguez Hills as recently as 2025, then traveled cross-country by rail. He took Amtrak from Los Angeles to Chicago and then on to Washington before checking into the Washington Hilton, where he stayed for several days before the attack, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.

ALSO READ: Who is Cole Tomas Allen, the Man Who Stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

President Donald Trump told Fox News confirmed media reports that the suspect had written an angry manifesto, but didn't offer many details. "He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while," Trump said Sunday. "It was a religious thing, it was strongly anti-Christian."

Fox News also reported that the suspect's brother had notified police in New London, Connecticut, about the manifesto. "His family said he had big difficulty," Trump said. "Maybe they should have reported him a little bit more strongly, probably, but it's a hard thing to do, I guess."

Preliminary evidence suggests Allen was targeting administration officials, Blanche said, though he declined to provide specifics. Allen is not cooperating with investigators.

The attack will likely put new scrutiny on train security. Unlike air travel, passengers are not required to declare firearms on Amtrak. Blanche said investigators have not yet determined how Allen transported the weapons across state lines but pushed back on calls to tighten protocols.

"I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws," he said.

ALSO READ: Trump Shrugs Off Shooting Scare, Says "Impactful People" Are Targeted

Allen faces two federal charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are expected, Blanche said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.