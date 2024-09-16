Suspect In Trump Assassination Attempt Is 58-Year-Old Ryan Routh

(Bloomberg) -- The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida’s West Palm Beach is 58-year-old Ryan Routh, according to federal officials.

Routh was taken into custody by police on Sunday after what the FBI has called a possible assassination attempt targeting Trump.

Routh was born in 1966 and has been living in Hawaii, CNN reported. He has eight arrests on his record for minor offenses and at one point was working as a construction worker in North Carolina, according to the news network.

An account on the X social media platform purported to be Routh’s had a large number of posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including messages calling for foreign soldiers to defend Ukraine, according to CNN. The profile has since been suspended.