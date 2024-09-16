NDTV ProfitWorldSuspect In Trump Assassination Attempt Is 58-Year-Old Ryan Routh
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect In Trump Assassination Attempt Is 58-Year-Old Ryan Routh

Routh was taken into custody by police on Sunday after what the FBI has called a possible assassination attempt targeting Trump.

16 Sep 2024, 07:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Law enforcement personnel investigate the area around Trump International Golf Club&nbsp;in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. (Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p></div>
Law enforcement personnel investigate the area around Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. (Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida’s West Palm Beach is 58-year-old Ryan Routh, according to federal officials.

Routh was taken into custody by police on Sunday after what the FBI has called a possible assassination attempt targeting Trump.

Routh was born in 1966 and has been living in Hawaii, CNN reported. He has eight arrests on his record for minor offenses and at one point was working as a construction worker in North Carolina, according to the news network.

An account on the X social media platform purported to be Routh’s had a large number of posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including messages calling for foreign soldiers to defend Ukraine, according to CNN. The profile has since been suspended.

ALSO READ

Gunfire At Trump Golf Club Latest Jolt In Chaotic 2024 Campaign

Opinion
Gunfire At Trump Golf Club Latest Jolt In Chaotic 2024 Campaign
Read More

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the paper had interviewed Routh in 2023 for an article about Americans volunteering to aid the war effort in Ukraine. Routh had no military experience and claimed that he had traveled to the country himself in 2022 to recruit Afghan soldiers to fight there, according to the newspaper.

CNN said that authorities were looking into Routh’s background to try to determine what his motives might have been. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters at a briefing that authorities had found an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera at the site of the incident.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT