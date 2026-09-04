Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Moved Up Again? Here's What What Reports Say

Sean “Diddy” Combs' projected release date has been revised again, with updated Federal Bureau of Prisons records showing the music mogul is now scheduled to leave federal custody on February 5, 2028.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, following his conviction in a federal criminal case. After an eight-week trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, reported The Times of India.

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His projected release date has changed several times since sentencing. The initial estimate placed his release in June 2028 before subsequent sentence adjustments moved the date forward. It was later projected for April 2028, February 23, January 27 and February 20, 2028.

The February 20 date followed reports that Combs had been involved in an altercation with another inmate and was temporarily placed in a Special Housing Unit. The latest update moves his projected release forward by another 15 days, to February 5.

The changes come amid continuing legal developments surrounding the high-profile case. Combs was arrested in September 2024 after federal authorities investigated allegations that included sexual misconduct and abuse. The case also followed civil allegations, including a lawsuit filed by his former partner Cassie Ventura.

Combs has denied the allegations against him and continues to challenge his conviction through the appeals process.

Separately, a federal judge approved the forfeiture of cash and electronic devices seized during the investigation that led to his conviction.

The latest prison-record update does not mean Combs will necessarily be released on February 5, 2028, as projected federal release dates can change based on sentence calculations, credits and other developments, as per TOI.

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For now, February 5, 2028, is the latest reported date for Combs' release from federal custody.

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