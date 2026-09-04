Shein's $15 Billion War Chest: More Acquisitions Reportedly Planned As Sales Growth Slows

Shein is turning to acquisitions to revive growth and persuade investors that the fast-fashion retailer can evolve into a broader, multi-brand business rather than remain reliant on its low-price clothing model, Reuters reported.

Shein raised $1.74 billion in its Hong Kong listing this week and holds roughly $15 billion in cash, according to its prospectus.

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It plans to use its financial firepower to acquire brands and integrate them into its supply-chain, logistics and global customer network.

Shein has confirmed plans to acquire US fashion brand Everlane for $80 million, describing the deal as part of its broader strategy to build a platform housing both its own and acquired brands.

The move comes as growth in Shein's core business loses momentum. Sales increased just 1.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 8% growth for the full year in 2025.

The slowdown has been compounded by the US decision to end duty-free “de minimis” treatment for small parcels, a policy that has affected Shein's low-cost cross-border model.

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Shein is also seeking to expand its Xcelerator programme, which gives brands access to its manufacturing network, warehouses, logistics infrastructure and global sales platform.

However, the Everlane acquisition has faced resistance from some customers concerned about the potential impact on the brand's sustainability-focused identity.

Shein's business model and supply chain have faced scrutiny over environmental and labour practices.

Analysts say acquisitions could provide Shein with a new growth engine, but the company will need to demonstrate that it can repeatedly turn acquired brands into profitable businesses without weakening their identity.

Shares closed Friday at HK$38.14, more than 20% below the IPO price.

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