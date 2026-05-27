'Removed Without Warning, Explanation': BP's Ousted Chairman Albert Manifold Breaks Silence

Former BP Plc Chairman Albert Manifold pushed back against what he described as a "false narrative" surrounding his surprise departure from the British supermajor. BP unexpectedly fired Manifold on Tuesday after eight months on the job, citing "serious concerns" related to "governance standards, oversight and conduct." The shares dropped 4%. People close to BP who requested anonymity said there'd been complaints about aggressive behavior by Manifold toward employees, as well as of mishandling sensitive information and seeking to bypass the board on decisions in which it should have been involved. "I was removed without warning and without explanation," Manifold said in an emailed statement. "I dispute entirely the characterization of my conduct and I will not allow a false narrative to go unchallenged." ALSO READ: BP Shares Plunge 10% After Board Ousts Chairman Albert Manifold Over 'Serious' Conduct Issues Manifold's dismissal is the latest in BP's ongoing leadership turmoil, which has included three chief executive officers in as many years, and raises fresh questions about the company's internal processes at a time when it's seeking to turn around years of poor performance. The oil giant has underperformed rivals in recent years after former CEO Bernard Looney, who departed after failing to disclose personal relationships with colleagues to the board, pivoted the company toward renewable energy. "During my time as chairman I worked to drive genuine change at BP - cutting costs, challenging excess, and holding the organization to higher standards," Manifold wrote. "The board's statement this morning acknowledged the focus and pace I brought." Earlier Tuesday, BP signaled it will stick with the strategy championed by Manifold since his October appointment. The Irishman who previously ran building-materials giant CRH Plc pushed BP to invest in its core oil and gas business, improve operational performance and sell assets. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management had advocated for several such changes, having amassed a stake in BP starting more than a year ago. The board has "deep conviction in the strategic direction we have laid out, and the company is moving at pace to deliver it," Ian Tyler, who replaced Manifold as interim chairman, said in a statement. Manifold's measures showed signs of working. He scored a coup by recruiting former Exxon Mobil Corp. executive Meg O'Neill to join as chief executive officer from Woodside Energy Group Ltd. ALSO READ: BP Sacks Chairman Albert Manifold For 'Unacceptable' Governance Oversight, Conduct Issue Boosted by higher crude prices and high trading profits, BP is the second-best performing oil supermajor since the war with Iran began in February. Now, analysts fear uncertainty will once again dog returns. "We had believed Manifold could be a driving force behind any updates, including an acceleration of investing in core oil and gas assets and further simplifying the business," Jason Gabelman, a New York-based analyst at TD Cowen wrote in a note. "Continued leadership change could bring into question pace of change at a minimum."