Putin Backs Iran, Vows 'Everything Possible' To Establish Peace In Middle East

Moscow on Monday pledged to work towards restoring peace in the Middle East as Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, expressing hope that Iran would overcome what he described as a "difficult period".

According to Russian state media, Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to support regional stability and help de-escalate tensions following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which Moscow has strongly criticised.

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Russia has also offered to mediate and even store Iran's enriched uranium as part of efforts to reduce tensions, though the United States has not accepted the proposal.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests and the interests of all the peoples of the region to ensure that peace is achieved as quickly as possible,” Putin told Araghchi.

Putin also said he had received a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and asked Araghchi to convey his gratitude, reaffirming that Russia intends to continue its strategic partnership with Iran.

Notably, Tehran and Moscow signed a 20-year strategic cooperation agreement last year.

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Moscow is building two additional nuclear units at Bushehr, Iran's only nuclear power plant, while Tehran has supplied Shahed drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Araghchi, quoted by Russia's RIA news agency, said ties between the two countries would continue to strengthen and thanked Moscow for its support.

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