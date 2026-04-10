Putin Announces 32-Hour Easter Ceasefire, Ukraine Signals Reciprocal Move

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 32-hour ceasefire following the Orthodox Easter holiday on Thursday. Ukraine has indicated it will reciprocate the measure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would comply with the ceasefire. With broader diplomatic efforts currently halted, this brief holiday ceasefire serves as a temporary distraction as there is no permanent settlement in sight.

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Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has formally directed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to suspend all military operations across the front lines for the designated period. However, troops have been placed on high alert against any aggression from the Ukrainian side, as per Moneycontrol.

The Kremlin has specified the ceasefire will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday. The timing is intentionally aligned with Orthodox Easter celebrations, a major religious holiday observed in both Russia and Ukraine.

In an official statement, the Kremlin said, “We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation.”

Zelenskyy stated on Telegram the ceasefire proposed during Easter has now been agreed to by Russia. Ukraine has repeatedly stated they are ready for reciprocal steps. "We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holiday this year and will act accordingly.”

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Zelenskyy further emphasised the public deserves an Easter free from threats and a genuine shift toward stability.

Clarifying the scope of the holiday ceasefire, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the 32-hour pause was not discussed with the United States in advance and does not signify a return to the negotiating table for three-way talks.

Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for President Putin, is currently in the US for high-level meetings with officials from the administration of President Donald Trump.

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