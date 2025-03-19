Powell Dismisses Stagflation Fears Despite Rising Inflation Concerns

Amid growing concerns that higher oil prices could stoke inflation while weighing on economic growth, Jerome Powell has pushed back against comparisons to stagflation, saying the current economic environment does not warrant such a label.

Speaking on the outlook for the US economy, Powell stressed that the term “stagflation,” historically associated with the 1970s, does not accurately reflect present conditions. He noted that the period was marked by double-digit unemployment and extremely high inflation, a stark contrast to today's backdrop.

“We actually have unemployment really close to longer-run normal, and inflation that's about one percentage point above that,” Powell said, indicating that the economy remains far from the severe imbalance seen during that era.

The remarks come at a time when markets are increasingly wary of a potential combination of slowing growth and persistent inflation, particularly as oil prices trend higher amid geopolitical tensions.

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However, Powell maintained that the current situation does not meet the threshold for stagflation. “I would reserve the term stagflation for a much more serious set of circumstances,” he added.

The US Federal Reserve's latest projections reflects a nuanced outlook, with policymakers revising inflation expectations higher compared to earlier estimates. At the same time, growth forecasts have also been upgraded, suggesting resilience in economic activity.

Fed Chair Powell while talking about inflation said that while the central bank's projection is that inflation will ease this year, the progress isn't as quick as they would like. “The forecast is that we will be making progress on inflation, not as much as we had hoped, but some progress on inflation,” he said. “It should come as we start to see in the middle of the year, progress on tariffs... going through once and then tariff inflation coming down.”

Powell, in his speech, said, "Near term inflation expectation are up in the recent weeks."

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