Iran 'Stops Negotiations' With US; Pakistan Role Under Cloud As Tehran Snaps 'Indirect Channels'

Iran has reportedly severed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States, signalling a sharp escalation in tensions and casting doubt over ongoing mediation efforts, including those involving Pakistan.

According to Tehran Times, all message exchanges between the two sides have been suspended, effectively shutting down backchannel diplomacy at a critical juncture.

"Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended."

Also Read: 'Iran Will Respond By 8 PM Tonight': JD Vance Hopeful Of Truce Even As Trump Ups War Rhetoric

The development comes in the backdrop of increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Washington, with Trump claiming a "whole civilisation may die tonight".

US Vice President JD Vance reiterated that the “ball is in Iran's court,” expressing confidence that a response would be received by the set deadline, even as he warned that the US still has “tools in its toolkit” that it has not yet deployed. While maintaining hope for negotiations, Vance acknowledged delays in communication and stressed that talks would continue until the deadline expires.

However, Iran's latest move suggests a breakdown in even indirect engagement. Iranian state-linked media also cited a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warning that Tehran would respond decisively to any US attack on civilian infrastructure. The statement further cautioned that retaliation could extend beyond the region, targeting critical energy interests of the US and its allies.

Also Read: 'Whole Civilisation Can Be Wiped Out Tonight': Trump Warns Iran Of Annihilation If Truce Deadline Lapses

Trump has escalated pressure, warning of imminent strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran fails to comply with demands related to the Strait of Hormuz. In a stark message, he also spoke of potential “complete and total regime change,” describing the moment as pivotal in global history.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.