Pakistan Offers To Host US-Iran Talks In Bid To Defuse West Asia Tensions

Pakistan has said it is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran if both sides agree, as efforts continue to find a way out of the widening conflict in West Asia.

The offer came on Tuesday after fresh claims from Washington that talks with Tehran are moving ahead, even as Iran denied any direct negotiations.

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On his X handle, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond."

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he added.

Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026

The peace effort comes at a time when regional tensions remain high. The war escalated on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. Since then, Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks, while the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, has been under severe strain.

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Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt have been trying to act as mediators, with reports saying they are carrying messages between Washington and Tehran. The idea of Islamabad as a possible venue for talks has also been mentioned in recent reports, though no final place or date has been announced.

Iran has denied that direct talks are taking place with the United States. The White House has also not given details about the diplomacy, saying sensitive discussions are not being negotiated through the press. At the same time, Washington has said it sees “major points of agreement” in its discussions with Tehran.

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