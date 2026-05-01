Pakistan, China Sign An Agreement And Two MoUs To Promote Bilateral Cooperation

Pakistan and China on Friday signed two MoUs and a joint venture agreement covering construction machinery, animal health and medical technology.

President Asif Ali Zardari attended the signing ceremony, where a documentary highlighting 75 years of Pakistan–China friendship was also screened, according to a statement by his office.

In a statement, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that a joint venture agreement was signed between the Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department and China's Luoyang Modern Biology Group.

It said the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the livestock and fisheries sector, with a focus on improving animal health services and modern biological solutions.

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An MoU was signed between Al-Hassan Trade Establishment, Sany International Development, and Henan Jialong International Technology.

The agreement is expected to promote the supply of construction machinery and equipment linked to CPEC projects.

Under the MoU, the three sides will also explore investment opportunities for establishing manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.

Another MoU was signed in the medical technology sector between Ziauddin Hospital and Shenzhen Weibang Technology, aiming to promote the use of advanced artificial intelligence-based medical robots in clinical medicine.

Zardari was on a week-long visit to China's Hunan and Hainan provinces and discussed economic and trade cooperation.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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