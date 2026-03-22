Over 100 Injured In Dimona And Arad As Iran Strikes Israel's Nuclear Site After Attack On Natanz Facility

Over 100 people were injured in Israel's Arad and Dimona on Sunday after air defence systems failed to intercept at least two projectiles as Iran targeted towns near nuclear site with ballistic missiles in retaliation for an attack on the Natanz facility.

In Arad, at least 71 people were physically injured and10 are reportedly in serious condition.

Whereas, 47 people were injured after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona — home to Israel's main nuclear facility and also known for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre.

Citing Iranian state media, the Times of Israel reported that the strikes were in retaliation for an alleged US attack on Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility earlier in the day.

The strikes targeted Israel's nuclear research facility, located some 10 kilometers (six miles) outside of Dimona and 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) outside of Arad.

⚡️Video from an apartment in Arad, Israel, of the moment of impact pic.twitter.com/pVNjPXeBlX — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 21, 2026

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A 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl are among those injured and after being hit by shrapnel in strikes in Dimona and Arad, respectively.

"he missile fell on a community building, and nearby older houses collapsed under the impact. Most of the people were in shelters, so they were not hurt badly, except for the young boy who stayed outside," a local resident told PTI.

Sharing photos of damages after the strike, Israel's Foreign Ministry said that Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. "Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism. pic.twitter.com/e0kpFpdZ6n — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 21, 2026

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Effie Defrin, said that the air defense systems operated but did not intercept the missile and it is investigating the failure to intercept

"This is not a matter of special or unusual weaponry. Please do not lend a hand to rumors. Follow the official announcements from the IDF Spokesperson and the Home Front Command. We will continue to act to protect Israel's civilian security.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.

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"This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries," said Netanyahu.

He added that they are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts.

UN nuclear watchdog IAEA issued a call for “maximum military restraint” after the attack.

“The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev,” the IAEA said in a post on X.

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