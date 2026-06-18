'Ordered Us All To Like, Hold Hands': Anthropic CEO Calls India AI Summit Super Disorganised

Dismissing suggestions that a viral on-stage moment reflected growing corporate rivalry, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said the awkward exchange with OpenAI's Sam Altman at the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year was simply the result of confusion and last-minute changes during a disorganised event.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Amodei described the summit as "extremely disorganised", recalling that participants were repeatedly repositioned moments before a group photograph.

According to him, organisers unexpectedly instructed everyone on stage to hold hands, creating an awkward situation that was later interpreted as a sign of tension between the two AI leaders.

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Amodei clarified that his remarks were not aimed at India, saying that high-profile international events involving political leaders and dignitaries often tend to be hectic and poorly coordinated. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on stage when the instruction was given, adding that the request came suddenly amid the confusion.

The episode had sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewing it as a reflection of the growing competition between Anthropic and OpenAI — two of the most influential companies in the global artificial intelligence race.

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During the interview, Amodei also reflected on his departure from OpenAI in 2021 to co-found Anthropic alongside his sister, Daniela Amodei, and other former OpenAI employees. While acknowledging disagreements over AI safety, he said those differences alone were not the primary reason for leaving.

Instead, Amodei pointed to issues of trust, saying concerns about honesty, values and organisational behaviour ultimately made it difficult to continue working at the company.

He added that he remains comfortable with the decision, arguing that competing visions are best resolved by building separate organisations and allowing the market and public opinion to judge their approaches.

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