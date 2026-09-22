No More 'Artificial': Trump Says US Documents Will Now Refer To AI As 'Super Intelligence'

US President Donald Trump has said the term artificial intelligence (AI) will be replaced by super intelligence (SI) in US government documents, arguing that the word artificial makes the technology sound less capable than it is.

Speaking in New York, Trump said the US would reject efforts to create what he described as a “globalist scheme” to control AI, while promising to encourage the technology's development.

“From this point forward, all of United States documents and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term super as opposed to artificial,” Trump said.

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He added: “So it's super intelligence. In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence - SI.”

Trump said the US would continue to promote the technology while using law-enforcement agencies to address potential risks.

“We will only encourage super intelligence. We're going to encourage it, not rein it in. We're going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice,” he said.

Trump also framed the development of AI, or super intelligence, as a strategic competition, claiming that the US is currently ahead of China and other countries.

“Whoever wins SI, whoever wins super intelligence wins. That's the group that wins. And we're leading now over China by a lot and everyone else,” he said.

Trump argued that AI could have an economic impact larger than previous technological transformations.

“I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution,” he said, adding that some believe it could have an impact greater than the internet.

At the same time, Trump said the administration would monitor the technology for potential threats through the Department of Justice and other law-enforcement agencies.

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“Every major new technology brings challenges. And super intelligence is no exception,” he said.

Trump also criticised what he described as excessive warnings about AI, comparing them with earlier predictions about climate change and other political issues.

He concluded by saying the US would seek to maintain its lead in the technology while developing it safely and responsibly.

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