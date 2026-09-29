Oct 7 Again? Netanyahu Cites 'Indications' Enemies May Attack Israel Ahead Of Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the country's enemies could attempt to carry out an attack ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, placing security concerns at the centre of the campaign.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said there were indications that Israel's adversaries could try to strike before the vote.

Speaking from an Air Force base, he issued a warning to those considering an attack, saying Israel should not be tested “not now and not ever.” The remarks come as Israel heads towards national elections scheduled for October 27.

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The election campaign is increasingly being shaped by security concerns and scrutiny of the government's response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which triggered Israel's military offensive in Gaza that has been described by critics as “genocide.”

Netanyahu had previously warned that Hamas could seek to disrupt the election through a rocket, drone or another limited attack.

He has said that while Gaza no longer represents the same level of threat to Israel, Hamas could still attempt to launch attacks aimed at disturbing the vote.

The latest warning comes against the backdrop of renewed controversy over reports that Netanyahu received advance information about Hamas' plans before the October 7 assault.

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A recent report by Haaretz alleged that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned Netanyahu about a planned Hamas operation days before the attack.

Netanyahu has rejected the allegation, calling the report false and denying that he received such a warning. His office has said that relevant information, if available, would have been communicated through intelligence channels.

The UAE has also declined to comment on speculation surrounding conversations between its leadership and Netanyahu.

The issue has nevertheless intensified pressure from Netanyahu's political opponents. Opposition leaders Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan have called for an independent state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7.

They have demanded answers about what Netanyahu knew, when he knew it and whether warnings were adequately communicated to the security establishment.

Bennett has accused Netanyahu of ignoring warnings and described the alleged failure to act as “criminal negligence”. Eisenkot has similarly argued that Netanyahu received multiple warnings before October 7 and failed to respond adequately.

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